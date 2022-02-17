ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Up 35.9% in January

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 113.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 93.3% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,256 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

BIS opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.