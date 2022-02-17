Prosper (PROS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.07 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $2.07 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00038338 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000903 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001918 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008261 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001282 BTC.

About Prosper

PROS is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

