Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.71) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.44). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.82 million.

NASDAQ PRTA traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.06. 596,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,407. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $79.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Prothena from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.42.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,519 shares of company stock worth $1,048,810. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prothena by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 138,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Prothena by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Prothena by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

