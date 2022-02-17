Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after purchasing an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 72,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK opened at $33.24 on Thursday. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

