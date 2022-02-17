PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Trading 8.3% Higher

Shares of PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 1,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.
PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (PTKFF)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.