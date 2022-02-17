PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Short Interest Down 21.8% in January

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 708,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PTCT traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. 532,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTCT. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $78,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,174 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 834.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,634,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,106 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600,606 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 345,774 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

