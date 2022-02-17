Public Mint (MINT) Reaches One Day Volume of $134,361.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for about $0.0905 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $134,361.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00025650 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,115,729 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

