PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $209,907.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $289,006.00.

Shares of PUBM traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $28.22. 721,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.05. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PubMatic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 81,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 272,694 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

