Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 109.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 807,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.98% of Puma Biotechnology worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 162.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 32,612 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 25.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 35.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $72,971.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 39,244 shares of company stock worth $122,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

