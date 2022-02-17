Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.49

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $12.17. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 106,713 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.