Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.49

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and traded as low as $12.17. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 106,713 shares.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PMO)
Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.
