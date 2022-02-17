Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.18 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

MOH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.87.

MOH stock opened at $322.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $209.22 and a one year high of $328.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

