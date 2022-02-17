Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for WESCO International, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WCC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

WCC stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.50. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $140.92.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 2,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

