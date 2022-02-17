Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. Argus raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

SCHW opened at $89.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.65. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $60.36 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 587,821 shares of company stock worth $52,531,341. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

