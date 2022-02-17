Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Reduced by Analyst

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for 3M in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $155.63 on Thursday. 3M has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.24 and its 200-day moving average is $180.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

