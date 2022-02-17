Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Raised by Analyst

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $19.10 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.92 million, a PE ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 635.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

