Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Reduced by Raymond James

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.00.

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$58.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. Emera has a 12 month low of C$49.66 and a 12 month high of C$63.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Emera’s payout ratio is 141.75%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

