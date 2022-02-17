Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Lowered by Analyst

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.73.

Shares of FMC opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in FMC by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in FMC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in FMC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 893,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,164,000 after acquiring an additional 43,776 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in FMC by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s payout ratio is 46.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

