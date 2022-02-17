Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.50.
In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.