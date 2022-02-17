Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.50.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

