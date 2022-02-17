Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Truist Financial (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leidos in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.72 on Thursday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

