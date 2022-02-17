Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ) Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OLK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

OLK stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 30.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

