Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

NYSE:PDS opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,410,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.