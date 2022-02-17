Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Taboola.com, Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TBLA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $7.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taboola.com has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 4th quarter worth about $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $37,536,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $23,287,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $24,101,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.