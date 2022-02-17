Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Lowered by William Blair

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $155.63 on Thursday. 3M has a 12 month low of $154.11 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.29.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

