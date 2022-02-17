Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.05.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $184.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.50. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 188,211 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $22,621,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,006,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,433.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 131,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,779,000 after acquiring an additional 123,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

