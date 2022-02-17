Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

QTWO stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $145.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.31. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $4,849,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after acquiring an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,112,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,845 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Q2 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,388,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,560,000 after acquiring an additional 198,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 196,729 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Q2 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after acquiring an additional 141,717 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

