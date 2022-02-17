Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $145.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.31. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Q2 by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Q2 by 64.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

