Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QTWO. Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.18.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $145.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.31. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

