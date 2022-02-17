Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issued By Barrington Research

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,927,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

