Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total value of $1,815,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $788,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 752,694 shares of company stock valued at $96,104,897. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,938,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,342,000 after buying an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

