Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after acquiring an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

