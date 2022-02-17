Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Issued By Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Cormark raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.57.

Shares of TXG opened at C$14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.56. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

