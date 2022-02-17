Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Issued By Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Cormark raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.57.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
