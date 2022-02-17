Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Cut by Cormark

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.90.

AEM opened at C$66.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$58.02 and a one year high of C$89.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Legault sold 6,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$437,912.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,516 shares in the company, valued at C$5,522,077.92. Also, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total transaction of C$291,919.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$711,120.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.