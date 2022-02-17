Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. NBF dropped their price objective on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$234.55.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$184.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cargojet has a one year low of C$155.42 and a one year high of C$214.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$171.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$184.75.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

