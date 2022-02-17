Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Lowered by Cormark

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KGC. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.91.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,890,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 748,763 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,150,708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after buying an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

