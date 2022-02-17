Qorvo (QRVO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Qorvo reported solid third-quarter fiscal 2022 results driven by secular growth drivers in 5G, IoT connectivity, defense and power. Both the bottom line and the top line surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, backed by the strength of the business model and expansion of its regional footprint. Qorvo has gained from accelerated deployment of 5G, the roll-out of Wi-Fi 6 and 6E technologies, and advancement in applications based on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Thread and ultrawide band technologies. However, stiff competition from Skyworks remains a concern. Qorvo’s top-line growth is significantly dependent on iPhone’s growth trajectory. The company is engaged in developing a custom product for Apple, which is pushing up its Research & Development expenses, hurting its overall profitability.”

2/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $230.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $190.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Qorvo was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/10/2022 – Qorvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $190.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $136.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

