QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $65,096.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $65,096.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00038298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00107112 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.