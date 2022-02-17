Quaker Chemical (KWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.45. Quaker Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $194.54 and a fifty-two week high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 11.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

