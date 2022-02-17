QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,017,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.0% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.27% of QUALCOMM worth $389,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,941,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,397 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

