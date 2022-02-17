Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post $113.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.79 million to $114.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $96.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $484.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.01. Qualys has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,467. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 203,699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Qualys by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 185,141 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Qualys by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Qualys by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

