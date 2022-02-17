Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.870-$2.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $482 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.28 million.Qualys also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.820 EPS.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $142.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.01.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.88.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,575,467. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

