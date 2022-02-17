Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $112.50 million-$113.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.74 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.88.

Qualys stock opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,575,467 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,369,000 after acquiring an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

