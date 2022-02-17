Quant Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Quant has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $120.06 or 0.00295065 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $46.94 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006025 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000849 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.76 or 0.01252860 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003070 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

