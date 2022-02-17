Quanta Services (PWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Quanta Services to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PWR opened at $106.98 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.