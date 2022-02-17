Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $90.11

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.11 and last traded at $90.53, with a volume of 1639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quidel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average is $130.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

