QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong Sells 9,101 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. 431,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $607.72 million, a P/E ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $25.06.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

