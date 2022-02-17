RADCOM (RDCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RDCM stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a PE ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $14.70.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
