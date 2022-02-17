RADCOM (RDCM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect RADCOM to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RDCM stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.20 million, a PE ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

