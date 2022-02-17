Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the January 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other Radian Group news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $433,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,642,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $741,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. Bank of America downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Radian Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.