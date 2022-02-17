RAI Finance Market Cap Hits $39.34 Million (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $39.34 million and $1.22 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.22 or 0.07051283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.45 or 1.00056970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00050059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00053183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003017 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

