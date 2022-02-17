Rai Reflex Index Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00006969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $83.76 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00044255 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.59 or 0.07083642 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,260.76 or 0.99962273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00049486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00051978 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,773,795 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

