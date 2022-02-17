Rainicorn (RAINI) Achieves Market Cap of $27.65 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $27.65 million and $178,095.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.41 or 0.07124655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,781.57 or 1.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

